Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including last Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel PE in Saudi Arabia.

The event was headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining his title over LA Knight.

“I thought it was a good show. When it comes to Crown Jewel, you have to understand what it is — it is a glorified live event, a glorified house show. You’re only gonna get so much,” said the Hall of Famer. “The main event — everybody was talking about LA Knight and Roman Reigns, ‘[People saying] LA Knight’s going to win, LA Knight’s going to win.’ C’mon, folks. If you really look at this the correct way, there’s no way in hell WWE was going to put the championship on LA Knight.”

