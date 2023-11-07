Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics, including last Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel PE in Saudi Arabia, which was headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining his title over LA Knight.

Henry noted that Reigns is the modern-day Andre The Giant because WWE keeps him a special attraction.

“Will Roman Reigns win that match without interference?” Henry asked. “The way it was presented, Roman wouldn’t have won that match if there wasn’t interference — he needed help to beat LA Knight. That is big, y’all. You can’t talk about elite pro wrestling without mentioning Roman Reigns. You just can’t — If you do, you’re hating. If I have Roman Reigns as my bell cow, he’d do exactly what the hell he’s doing. He would show up, point the finger in the air, direct some stuff, tell people where to go, and then I would take his ass back to his hotel — in a limo. Because if he gets injured, the pay-per-views are over with, and the ratings dive. That’s how powerful he is!”

Henry added, “Roman Reigns has become the modern-day Andre [The Giant] — he’s an attraction.”

