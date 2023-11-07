This year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, November 25, from Chicago, IL at the United Center.

The official poster is out, and it features Cody Rhodes. You can check out the official poster below:

Here is the updated lineup for WWE Survivor Series:

Men’s WarGames match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) and JD McDonagh vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley defends against Zoey Stark