Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Ric Flair joining AEW after he signed a multi-year deal. Here are the highlights.

On the signing:

“Well, we knew it happened sooner or later. I mean, Christ, you know, it’s crazy not to. And it fits in with the storyline, Sting, and all that. So I’m happy for him, man. So it depends on what he’s doing.”

On whether he thinks Flair will get physical in DDT:

“Oh God no. No way.”

