The viewership numbers are in for the November 4th edition of AEW Collision.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 366,000 viewers on average, a 22 % drop from the October 28th episode. They scored a rating of 0.09 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also down from the previous week’s demo number of 0.13. This was Collision’s lowest total viewership since September.

Collision went up against College Football. The episode featured a big eight-man tag match, as well as Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on viewership for all AEW programs. Stay tuned.