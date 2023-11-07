Corey Graves looks back at one of the more bizarre storylines that he’s been involved with in WWE.

Back in 2017, Graves was blackmailing WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to reveal a massive secret, a secret that ended up being his forgotten son, Jason Jordan. However, Graves revealed during an interview on the Kurt Angle Show that he never had any idea where the story was actually going because he had no idea what the plan was at any point.

Kurt, if you handed me a million dollar right now, I wouldn’t be able to tell you what the hell the information ever was. They never told me. I don’t know what the payoff was ever going to be. I remember asking at the time, because it felt really random, and they said…Jason Jordan and I got hired at the same time. I took my medical exams in Pittsburgh, that’s when I met him, we were at UPMC for our pre-WWE medical screens and we’ve been fast friends ever since. I think that was sort of the reasoning behind it. I just remember being like, I don’t know what this means, I don’t know where it’s going, but I get to work with my friend and Kurt Angle, this is going to be awesome, I don’t care, but I have no idea what the plan was. No clue.

