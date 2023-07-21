Darby Allin made an appearance on Lost Signals to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, the AEW star noted that a match with Chris Jericho in a Philadelphia Street Fight on the company’s third-ever episode of AEW Dynamite is the moment he realized that he had made it in wrestling.

“For [AEW] to take a chance and for Jericho to take a chance week three, that’s not a lot of weeks, was very like special to me. So, that was another feeling of, ‘Oh, the company has like faith in me,’ so it’s cool,” Allin said.

“… I pulled out all the tricks that I had in this brain and left nothing on the table because I don’t want someone to see that and be like, ‘Oh, Darby wasn’t quite ready.’ I want them to be like, ‘Yo, he’s ready.'”