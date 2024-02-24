Dark Side of the Ring has revealed what the first episode of Season 5 will cover.

The popular VICE TV series will be returning to the air on March 5th, where it’ll cover multiple stories that includes Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, Black Saturday, Chris Colt, Sandman, Earthquake, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell and Brutus Beefcake. The official Twitter account announced this morning that episode 1 will be on Earthquake.