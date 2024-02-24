Eric Young and the TNA roster stood at the top of the stage during the TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view on Friday night to deliver a heartfelt speech.

The pro wrestling veteran took the microphone and stood in front of the entire roster and crew at the top of the entrance ramp on Friday and spoke about former longtime TNA President Scott D’Amore being released and replaced by new TNA President Anthony Cicione.

“Here we all are,” he began. “The wrestlers, the crew, the producers, everybody that makes this place go, and most importantly, the lifeblood of this place, you, the fans. Still breathing, still living, and in truth, still thriving. Bear with me guys, this is difficult. This is an amazing place, filled with amazing people. Sometimes, you lose something. You lose someone, and the next step is grief. Then after that, after a while, the next step is, you have one of two choices. You could be lost with them, or you could move forward. That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’ve always done. We’re going to move forward. That’s what we need. That’s what they would want. That’s what is necessary.”

Young continued, “This place, this world, this universe, it’s bigger than all of us. We all want the same thing. We want this place to thrive. We want it to be seen. We want it to be respected. We want it to be loved. So I say this. To anybody that stands in our way, anybody that would oppose us, anybody asking for our unbiased surrender, now I want this part because we’re not on TV, I want it to be crystal-f*cking-clear. This place, these people, you guys, TNA, there will be no surrender.”

Check out video footage of the speech below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.