Eric Young is headed to TNA Sacrifice 2024.

On Friday night, the pro wrestling veteran defeated Frankie Kazarian in their high stakes title eliminator bout at the TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view.

After a back-and-forth bout, Young managed to get his hand raised, picking up the victory out of nowhere after getting a crucifix pin on Kaz.

With the win, Young has earned himself a shot at the TNA World Championship at TNA Sacrifice 2024 scheduled for March 8.