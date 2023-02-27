Davey Boy Smith Jr. says he wishes he had an opportunity to work with WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg.

Davey Boy spoke about the Hall of Famer during his latest chat with Fightful, where he addressed Bret “The Hitman” Hart’s issues with the former two-time Universal Champion as he blamed Goldberg for shortening his career. Unlike his uncle, Davey Boy says that he really likes Goldberg, later joking that he wouldn’t take any superkicks from him if they did work together. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Hart’s issue with Goldberg and how he wishes he could have worked with Goldberg:

I understand where he’s coming from with that situation, it did cost him his career. Might’ve, possibly, augmented what happened with his stroke. I understand. That’s his beef. Personally, I like Bill a lot. I was hoping maybe one day we could have worked together. Don’t get any superkicks from him, of course. Spears and Jackhammers are fine, maybe not that. But no, I like both guys. He obviously has issues to this day with it and I understand where he’s coming from. But I like Bill, too. It is what it is. It’s not my place to say whether or not he’s right or wrong to say it. That’s his opinion. We don’t agree on everything and that’s how he feels.

Compares Bret’s injury with the injury Steve Austin suffered from Owen hart:

So you have to respect where he’s coming from. I don’t have anything good or bad to say about it really. It is what it is. It’s too bad. It’s like with Austin and Owen, when he dropped him with his piledriver. Just one of those things that happened. Thankfully Steve was able to continue his career after that, but it definitely left a nasty scar on his career and I think probably cut it short with the way he had to exit the wrestling business, all other injuries and stuff included.

Elsewhere in the interview, Davey Boy said he would only return to WWE for the paycheck as he doesn’t really care for the content they make. Full notes from his chat with Fightful can be found here.