While doing an interview with “Ad Free Shows,” former WWE star Davey Boy Smith Jr discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Smith shared some advice that he got from the late, great Dusty Rhodes in FCW regarding a promo.

“Dusty — the big thing that he taught me was that every promo has to have a good ending … Dusty told, taught me that, you know, silence is golden … It’s not exactly what you say, it’s how you say it.” “I cut some … promos down in FCW under, with Dusty’s help and I was just never able to show it on WWE for whatever reason,” Smith explained. “Dusty helped me a lot. I’m very thankful for that and he used to tell me that I was one of his prodigies.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc