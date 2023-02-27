Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, beating KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Title at the recent Battle in the Valley show. It marked her in-ring debut for NJPW.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s great for business. In all fairness to anybody else, Sasha is one of the top four women performers alive right now and it’s not going to change tomorrow. I’m happy for her and now she’s conquered two worlds, so I’m really happy for her.”

