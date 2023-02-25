WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa III and he compared the nWo of WCW to The Bloodline of WWE.

DDP is one of the many admirers of The Bloodline storyline and while some fans are upset over Sami Zayn coming up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his hometown of Montreal at WWE Elimination Chamber, Page advised Zayn and his fans to just be patient as Zayn and Cody Rhodes finish their stories.

“The Bloodline aren’t necessarily heels,” DDP said. They’re kind of like the NWO in a way where they’re cool and they’re bad asses…and Sami’s caught in the middle of it, and the stuff has been brilliant that they’ve done with the Bloodline.”

Page revealed how he was visiting at the WWE Royal Rumble in January, where he spoke with Zayn.

“I literally walked up to Sami at the Rumble and gave him a hug,” Page added. “He thanked me for continuing to let him use my DDP Yoga program. I give it to all the guys, and he’s one of the guys who actually uses it, quite often. I love the Bloodline stuff. And Sami is a guy that, if you look at it, you don’t say ‘that guy’s money.’ But if you watch him and his storylines, and his interviews and his work in the ring, he’s money. He’s top guy money. Put him in a main event and he will draw, especially against the Bloodline, but really anyone.”

Page continued, “I told him ‘bro, I love what you’re doing. Just be patient. Because it’s gonna happen.’ That’s the hardest thing for talent, is to be patient.”

DDP is close with Rhodes, and that is no secret.

“As far as Cody, I flew back from LA to Atlanta twice to watch him become the two-time state champion as a kid. His first season, he went 48-0 as a junior. And he told me he was going to win the state as a junior,” DDP said. “I flew back to watch him go 48-0 and win that state championship, and the next year, he lost. And I called him. I used to call him young buck all the time, which is crazy because of what happened with him and the Young Bucks and everything. But I said ‘hey young buck, what’s up buddy?’ And he said ‘I lost…I lost.’ And I said ‘thank God.’ And he said ‘why would you say that?’ And I said ‘you think you learn from winning? Bro, you learn from losing. You learn from falling down, you learn from screwing up.’”

Page noted that after making the necessary adjustments, Rhodes went onto face the same kid who beat him and “ate him alive,” and the win served as a microcosm for Rhodes’ whole career, which he has built on the backs of turning difficult situations into career-defining ones.

