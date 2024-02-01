AEW star and former multi-time TNA Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently joined the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including thoughts on her re-debut in New Jersey and when she first started chatting with her new boss, Tony Khan. Highlights from the interview are below.

When she first started to speak to Tony Khan:

I spoke to Tony at the beginning of December [2023] and we were able to connect on a Zoom call and talk. We had only talked once, and we kind of went through the whole legal process and the contract signing, and then I hadn’t seen him until I got there on Wednesday and was about to go out.

How she wasn’t sure if she’d get to debut in her home-state of New Jersey but how it all worked out in the end:

I think that aided to the fact of like, okay, the audience was really excited for this. But then also to go online after the fact and just see all of my friends that I didn’t get to tell and all of the fans who were genuinely surprised, it was very overwhelming with the amount of love that I got from it. Just because Tony and I hadn’t spoken since that initial conversation, I didn’t think it was going to happen. I didn’t hear anything until Tuesday night, so as Monday happened, Tuesday happened, nobody’s said anything like it’s probably not gonna happen. The rumor mill is going around. Don’t be upset, the contract is signed so I will debut at some point, but don’t be upset if you don’t get to do this in Newark, it’s okay.

Purrazzo is currently on a three match winning streak and is engaged in a feud with AEW women’s champion, Toni Storm. Her full interview can be found below.

