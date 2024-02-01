Netflix responds.

The streaming giant’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, was asked by the Hollywood Reporter about the new lawsuit against Vince McMahon and whether that would affect Netflix’s relationship with WWE. The two sides agreed to broadcast WWE’s flagship program, Raw, beginning in 2025. This is what Bajaria said:

He’s gone. So he’s not there. He’s gone.

The allegations against McMahon have been the most talked about story in professional wrestling. It forced the 78-year-old to resign from his role as Executive Chairman of TKO Holdings after resigning from his role as WWE CCO and Chairman back in 2022 when the first set of accusations arose.

Prior to McMahon resigning major sponsors like Slim Jim were backing out of their relationship with WWE. Triple H got hammered with questions at the post-Royal Rumble media scrum about the situation, but The Game didn’t give too many answers.

No charges have been brought up against McMahon as of this writing. He has openly denied the allegations.