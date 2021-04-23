There was also a shake-up in the WWE Communications department this week.

We’ve noted how there was a WWE Talent Relations shake-up over the past few days, which came before Mark Carrano’s firing on Thursday after former WWE Superstar Mickie James went public with how she received some of her belongings shipped to her in a trash bag. Now PWInsider has revealed that there were also several departures in the WWE Communications department.

Mead Rust had been working as WWE’s Vice President of Communications but he is no longer with the company. He came to WWE more than two years ago after more than sixteen years with A&E.

Joe Villa is also gone from WWE after being with the company for more than 22 years. He had been working as the Manager of Publicity & Corporate Communications. Villa began working the Fan Services department before moving up into Live Events management and publicity.

There’s talk that more departures may be confirmed soon, and that these are a ripple effect of WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan putting his own people into power.

Stay tuned for updates.

