Dijak has punched his ticket to WWE NXT Deadline 2023.

During this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the first two qualifying matches were held for the 2023 NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

On the men’s side of things, Dijak went one-on-one against Tyler Bate in the second of two bouts selected by WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley earlier this week.

Dijak would go on to defeat “The Big Strong Boy” in a hard-fought battle to earn his spot and qualify for the 2023 NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

Check out video highlights of Dijak’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match victory over Tyler Bate from the 11/7 episode of NXT on USA below.