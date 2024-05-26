Tony Khan speaks on one of the biggest superstars on his AEW roster.

Khan sat-down with CBS Sports to promote this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, a show that will mark the five-year anniversary of the company’s debut. During the chat, the topic of Bryan Danielson came up, with Khan telling CBS that he considers re-signing Danielson a “Top Priority.” It is revealed in the interview that the American Dragon’s current contract expires this August.

Khan said the following about Danielson:

I would like Bryan to stay, in a perfect world, forever here in whatever capacity he’d stay with us in. I’d hope that Bryan would finish his wrestling career here. I would do anything to make that happen.

He continues…

I don’t know whether he’ll be wrestling full-time after that, but I really hope Bryan will stay with me here in the office forever. I talk to Bryan pretty much every day whenever I can, so I hope that will continue for the rest of our lives.

