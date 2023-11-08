The NXT World Tag-Team Championships look to be on-the-line for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode of the show, representatives of The Family delivered some papers to Andre Chase in a backstage segment.

The segment saw Jacy Jane, Thea Hail and the NXT World Tag-Team Championship duo from Chase U — Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. After Chase dismissed the Chase U students and Hail, Jane and Hudson walked off, Chase opened the documents delivered to him and looked freaked out.

As the segment was wrapping up, Vic Joseph mentioned that it looks like we’ve got a rematch for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships between Chase U and The Family set for next week’s NXT on USA show.

