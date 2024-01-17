Dragon Lee wants his title back.

The former NXT North American Champion came to the ring to confront the new title-holder and the 2024 NXT Breakout Tournament winner Oba Femi on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Femi turned down the challenge, so Lee told him he wanted to invoke his rematch clause as a former champion, and that he wanted the match at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

After turning down Lee’s regular challenge for a rematch later in the evening, he also wasn’t quick to accept the latter challenge for Vengeance Day, telling Lee that he would “take it into consideration” before walking off.

Check out the segment from this week’s show via the footage embedded below courtesy of the official WWE NXT X feed.