The semifinals for this year’s 2024 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament are set.

The final first round bouts for the Men’s Dusty Classic took place on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

During the show, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes defeated the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to advance to the semifinals of the tourney. They will square off against the other team who won an opening round bout on Tuesday, the LWO duo of Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde, who defeated the Chase U duo of Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne.

On the other side of the bracket, Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin are scheduled to take on Nathan Frazer & Axiom in the semifinals. The winners of those two matches will meet in the finals of the tourney at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.