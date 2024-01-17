This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.

WWE taped matches inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night prior to the start of this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Featured below, courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary for the matches.

* Scrypts (with Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker) defeated Brooks Jensen with a cartwheel into a cutter. Brooks appeared to tweak his knee before Scrypts hit the cartwheel. Brooks also came out to a new 80s synth sounding theme.

* Jacy Jayne defeated Carlee Bright (Kennedy Cummins) with a discus forearm.

* Damon Kemp and Charlie Dempsey (with Drew Gulak and Myles Borne) defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Myles Borne had new smaller tights like Dempsey and Gulak’s. Both he and Drew were dressed to wrestle. They caused a distraction to Tank allowing Damon Kemp to hit Tank with a Side Effect for the win.

* Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) defeated Keanu Carver via Roode Bomb (Fireman’s Carry into a Neckbreaker Slam.)

From there, things switched over to the live episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.