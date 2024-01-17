A new song will debut this Wednesday night.

Ahead of the weekly AEW Dynamite show on TBS, one-half of The Gunns, Austin Gunn, took to X to share a message informing fans of a new song that will be dropping on this week’s program.

“It’s time for the Bang Bang Gang to reintroduce ourselves,” wrote Austin Gunn via X on Tuesday evening. “We’re going to debut our NEW and official song tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite.”

He continued, “The ROH Trio Championships will be under new management…by order of the bang bang gang…GUNNS UP .”

As noted, Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony will defend their ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships against Bullet Club Gold on Wednesday night’s show.

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.