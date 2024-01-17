Dustin Rhodes is ready for Christian Cage.

Ahead of their showdown for the TNT Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, “The Natural” has surfaced on social media with some comments for the reigning and defending title-holder of “The Patriarchy.”

“I hear the odds are not in my favor. THEY HAVE NEVER BEEN IN MY FAVOR, but I will say this Christian Cage, my whole career I have had to fight for everything I have and this is no different,” he wrote via X. “The difference between you and me is, you’re a kiss ass who politicked his way into everything, I fight for it with grit, and determination which is something you don’t have.”

He concluded the message by writing, “See you Wednesday night d*ckhead.”

