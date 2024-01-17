Expect a heated show tonight on WWE NXT.

That’s what NXT executive Shawn Michaels says, anyways.

The WWE Hall Of Fame legend took to social media to comment on tonight’s jam-packed episode of NXT on USA, which kicks off at 8/7c live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

“With NXT Vengeance Day right around the corner, it is getting heated on WWE NXT,” Michaels wrote ahead of tonight’s show. “TONIGHT, the Dusty Classic rolls on, Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley take on Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez, and a Women’s #1 Contender Battle Royal that turns into a Fatal 4-Way!”

Check out the actual post embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.