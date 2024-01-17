Nic Nemeth’s debut in TNA Wrestling has drawn a lot of interest.

As noted, former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, now working under his real name of Nic Nemeth, made his debut for the promotion at their TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend.

Following the main event of the show, which saw Moose capture the TNA World Championship, Nemeth came out and made his first appearance, briefly getting physical before exiting through the crowd in a memorable moment.

The official video highlights of the segment released via the TNA Wrestling YouTube channel has already garnered over one million views in just over two days.

It marks the first video to surpass one million views on TNA’s channel since they uploaded the entire history of Aces and 8s two months ago.