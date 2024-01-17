WWE NXT Results 1/16/24

First Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe In A First Round Match In The 2024 Dusty Cup

Carmelo Hayes and Malik Blade will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Arm-Drag Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Hayes applies a side headlock. Blade whips Hayes across the ring. Drop Down/Leapfrog Exchange. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Blade. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Blade applies a wrist lock. Blade tags in Enofe. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Hayes with a knife edge chop. Hayes rocks Blade with a forearm smash. Hayes tags in Williams. Double Irish Whip. Williams dropkicks Enofe. Williams with Two Bodyslams. Williams whips Enofe across the ring. Blade tags himself in. Williams scores a liver shot. Williams uppercuts Enofe. Williams with a leaping clothesline to Blade. Williams ducks a clothesline from Enofe. Williams with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Williams tags in Hayes. Blade avoids Nothing But Net. Blade scores three forearm knockdowns. Blade dropkicks Williams off the ring apron. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Blade. Hayes SuperKicks Blade. Blade tags in Enofe. Enofe applies a waist lock. Hayes decks Enofe with a back elbow smash. Hayes lunges over Enofe. Enofe dropkicks Hayes. Hayes tags in Williams.

Enofe with two arm-drags. Williams sends Enofe to the corner. Stinger Splash Party. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Springboard Splash for a two count. Hayes tags in Williams. Williams with a gut punch. Enofe holds onto the ropes. Enofe kicks Hayes in the face. Enofe with a back elbow to Williams. Enofe tags in Blade. Enofe with a Tiger Feint Kick. Blade with The Slingshot Senton. Blade punches Williams. Blade whips Williams across the ring. Williams ducks a clothesline from Blade. Williams with a flying bulldog. Williams applies an arm-bar. Blade tags in Enofe. Blade takes a swipe at Hayes. Enofe and Blade gang up on Williams. Enofe with a Twisting Bulldog. Double Flapjack to Hayes. Stereo Somersault Planchas. Chop Exchange. Hayes with a falling sledge. Hayes tags in Williams. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Williams applies a front face lock. Enofe dropkicks Williams. Enofe tags in Blade.

Blae applies a wrist lock. Blade kicks Williams in the gut. Blade with a Vertical Suplex. Williams does his bob and weave display in the corner. Williams unloads a flurry of left jabs. Williams with a lifting uppercut. Williams whips Blade across the ring. Williams goes for a dropkick, but Blade holds onto the ropes. Blade dropkicks Williams for a two count. Blade tags in Enofe. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Enofe applies a front face lock. Enofe drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Enofe avoids the flying corner clothesline. Hayes tags himself in. Hayes rolls Enofe over for a two count. Hayes with a side headlock takeover. Hayes applies The Bulldog Choke. Enofe goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hayes blocks it. Enofe backs Hayes into the turnbuckles. Blade tags himself in. Blade kicks Hayes in the gut. Blade with a Slingshot BackBreaker for a two count. Blade tags in Enofe. Enofe is putting the boots to Hayes.

Enofe transitions into a ground and pound attack. Enofe goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes tags in Williams. Williams scores the elbow knockdown. Williams knocks Blade off the apron. Williams with Two Leg Lariats. Williams whips Enofe across the ring. Williams goes for The Cyclone Kick, but Enofe holds onto the ropes. Williams with a Double Flapjack. Williams pops back on his feet. Williams stomps on Enofe’s chest. Williams hits The Book End for a two count. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Blade. Hayes with a blistering chop. Blade ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Blade drills Hayes with The Standing Blockbuster. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Enofe responds with a Belly to Back Suplex. Enofe with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Enofe tags in Blade. Williams fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Williams shoves Enofe into Blade. Hayes tags himself in. Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline. Blade drops Hayes with The Spinebuster. Blade lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Enofe dumps Williams out of the ring. Williams punches Enofe in mid-air. Hayes with The CodeBreaker. Hayes tags in Williams. Williams connects with The Flash Knee to pickup the victory.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Fallon Henley. How is Fallon preparing for tonight’s battle royal? She had a lot of fun last week with Tiffany Stratton, but tonight is about serious business. She never had an NXT Women’s Championship match before. She has to go through 19 other women to do it. It’s going to be complete and utter season. It’s Stand and Deliver Season, and she’s ready to show the world why she’s the top shelf of NXT. When it comes down to the final four, she has three words for them. Yee haw, bitch.

– Elektra Lopez plans on making the NXT Women’s Championship match at Vengeance Day a triple threat match. Tatum Paxley appears from the other room and says that nobody will get in the way of her champion, Lyra Valkyria.

Oba Femi & Dragon Lee Segment

Oba Femi: I know many of you are surprised to see me as the North American Champion. But the truth is, this prophecy has been told for long. There was going to be a juggernaut, dressed in gold. As soon as I was born, it was already set that I was going to be important. The biggest, the fastest, the strongest. The one that stands tall over everybody else. The war leader. And I’ve been tested. I was tested as a young Nigerian Prince. And I destroyed my opposition. I was tested in the NCAA. As a D-1 Athlete, I made that world my own, but winning title after title, championship after championship. And now that I’m here in NXT, the goal is still the same. I’ve already made my mark by dropping three men in the Breakout Tournament. I dropped Dragon Lee last week. And now, with this title, I have my divine rights to rule all over all of you. And I will crush to dust every man that stands in my way, because I am bad by destiny.

Dragon Lee: Oba, you know, I can be mad after what happened last week. You are hungry. You took your moment, and you got it. I don’t think anyone in NXT history has made an impact as fast as you. And holding that championship is significant. That title represents opportunity. Now you are the man holding it. And I hope you can give to others what I gave to you. What Wes Lee did before me. And you continue the tradition of the open challenge, by making me your first opponent, tonight.

Oba Femi: No. The open challenges are now closed.

Dragon Lee: I want the championship rematch that I deserve at Vengeance Day.

Oba Femi: You don’t get to decide anymore. I may consider it.

– Eddy Thorpe is still on cloud nine following that NXT Underground Match. Trey Bearhill thanks Thorpe for representing their culture. DIJAK finds it funny that Thorpe finally found a friend. Bearhill tells Dijak to get the hell out of here. There’s one thing their culture doesn’t teach, and that’s knowing when to quit. Dijak says that he can put Bearhill on the shelf.

– Trick N Melo Gang were in their bag tonight. Ilja Dragunov joins the conversation. He’s cleared to compete now. Trick deserves his title shot on the big stage. That match will take place at Vengeance Day. Melo doesn’t seem so happy about that because the finals of The Dusty Cup take place on the same night.

Second Match: Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Lyra Valkyria and Elektra Lopez will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lopez applies the full nelson lock. Lopez transitions into a cravate. Valkyria with an arm-drag escape. Valkyria applies a side headlock. Lopez sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria dives over Lopez. Valkyria rolls Lopez over for a one count. Valkyria grabs a side headlock. Lopez with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Valkyria reverses out of the irish whip from Lopez. Valkyria goes for The Spinning Heel Kick, but Lopez holds onto the ropes. Lopez regroups on the outside. Valkyria with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Paxley with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Vice. Paxley applies a front face lock. Lopez goes for a Swinging Arm-Ringer, but Paxley lands back on her feet. Lopez blocks The O’Connor Roll. Lopez talks smack to Paxley. Lopez starts smothering Paxley in the ropes. Lopez tags in Vice.

Vice with an Axe Kick to Paxley’s chest for a two count. Vice whips Paxley across the ring. Vice repeatedly kicks Paxley in the ribs. Vice rocks Paxley with a forearm smash. Vice tags in Lopez. Lopez with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lopez tags in Vice. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Hip Attack for a two count. Vice toys around with Paxley. Vice with Two Mid-Kicks. Paxley avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Paxley with a Modified Suplex. Valkyria and Lopez are tagged in. Valkyria with two clotheslines. Lopez reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyria. Valkyria slides under Lopez’s legs. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyria with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Lopez kicks Valkyria into the turnbuckles. Valkyria tags in Paxley. Paxley with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Vice delivers her combination offense. Vice connects with The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyria dumps Vice out of the ring. Paxley falls on top of Lopez to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

– Everyone in the Women’s Locker Room decided to leave as Arianna Grace went on a soliloquy about becoming the NXT Women’s Champion at Vengeance Day.

Third Match: Joe Coffey w/Gallus vs. Ridge Holland

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey with a gut punch. Coffey applies a side headlock. Holland whips Coffey across the ring. Coffey runs into Holland. Forearm Exchange. Coffey kicks the left knee of Holland. Coffey HeadButts Holland. Holland avoids The Glasgow Sendoff. Holland with an Exploder Suplex. Holland levels Coffey with The Body Avalanche. Holland with a Back Body Drop. Holland with a Northern Lights Suplex. Holland follows that with clubbing shoulder blocks. Holland knocks Wolfgang off the ring apron.

Coffey dropkicks Holland into the turnbuckles. Coffey repeatedly whips Holland back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a BackBreaker. Coffey with a Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Holland with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Holland with a Hip Toss. Holland HeadButts Coffey. Holland dumps Coffey face first on the top rope. Holland with a Western Lariat. Holland connects with The Northern Grit to pickup the victory. After the match, Gallus attacks Holland from behind. Holland is getting destroyed in the corner. Coffey plants Holland with All’s Best For The Bells. Coffey says that Holland has no friends left.

Winner: Ridge Holland via Pinfall

– We get a new NXT Anonymous Video. Jacy Jayne wishes Thea Hail and Karmen Petrovic luck in tonight’s battle.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. Corbin is calling himself the leader of this tag team. Breakker thinks that he’s the leader. He saved Corbin’s ass on their way to victory last week. Corbin takes issue with Breakker naming their team, The Wolf Dogs. They’ve only been a team for two weeks. Corbin is vetoing The Wolf Dogs, and any other thoughts Breakker has in the shower. Breakker calls Corbin an asshole. How about The Wild Boars? Corbin says that Breakker should be ashamed of himself.

Fourth Match: The LWO w/Zelina Vega vs. Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne w/Andre Chase In A First Round Match In The 2024 Dusty Cup

Cruz Del Toro and Riley Osborne will start things off. Rollup Exchange. Toro with The Sunset Flip. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Toro with a deep arm-drag. Toro applies an arm-bar. Toro tags in Wilde. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted Splash for a two count. Wilde uppercuts Osborne. Wilde sends Osborne to the corner. Osborne dives over Wilde. Osborne slips over Wilde’s back. Wilde dropkicks Osborne. Wilde pops back on his feet. Osborne side steps Wilde into the turnbuckles. Osborne tags in Hudson. Hudson with a Sidewalk Slam for a two count. Wilde decks Hudson with a JawBreaker. Wilde tags in Toro. Toro kicks Hudson in the gut. Hudson with a Double Vertical Suplex. Hudson clotheslines The LWO over the top rope. Hudson tags in Osborne. Osborne hits The Fosbury Flop. The LWO regained control of the match during the commercial break. Wilde with a Knee Crusher for a two count. Wilde tags in Toro.

The LWO is lighting up Osborne’s chest. Osborne with a Double Corkscrew Senton. Toro stops Osborne in his tracks. Osborne uses his feet to create separation. Osborne tags in Hudson. Hudson scores two forearm knockdowns. Hudson drops Wilde with The Big Boot. Hudson unloads a flurry of jabs. Hudson with The Bionic Elbow. Hudson sends Wilde face first into the canvas. Hudson goes for a PowerBomb, but Toro lands back on his feet. Toro delivers his combination offense. Toro drills Hudson with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Hudson responds with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Toro blocks another PowerBomb attempt from Hudson. Toro ducks under two clotheslines from Hudson. Toro with a Roundhouse Kick. Toro tags in Wilde. Hudson hits The Bossman Slam. Wilde with The Missile Dropkick. Wilde SuperKicks Hudson. Wilde lands The SomerSault Plancha. Wilde nails Hudson with The Tornado DDT on the floor. Wilde tags in Toro. Wilde with The MoonSault. Toro connects with The Twisting 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The LWO via Pinfall

– The Family gives Adriana Rizzo some encouragement ahead of tonight’s main event.

– Von Wagner wants a shot at the NXT Heritage Cup.

Fifth Match: DIJAK vs. Trey Bearhill

Joe Gacy joins the commentary team for this match. Bearhill blocks a boot from Dijak. Bearhill applies a side headlock. Dijak whips Bearhill across the ring. Bearhill ducks under two clotheslines from Dijak. Bearhill drops down on the canvas. Bearhill leapfrogs over Dijak. Bearhill with a Back Body Drop. Bearhill with a running shoulder tackle. Bearhill transitions into a corner mount. Dijak dumps Bearhill face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Dijak SuperKicks Bearhill for a one count. Dijak rocks Bearhill with a forearm smash. Dijak with two back elbow smashes. Dijak follows that with a Release Bodyslam for a two count. Bearhill with heavy bodyshots. Dijak drives his knee into the midsection of Bearhill. Dijak kicks Bearhill in the chest. Dijak with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Dijak with repeated back elbows in the corner. Bearhill responds with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles.

Bearhill levels Dijak with The Body Avalanche. Dijak with a running punch. Dijak clotheslines Bearhill over the top rope. Dijak repeatedly slams Bearhill’s head on the ring apron. Dijak throws Bearhill into the ringside barricade. Dijaks talks smack to Gacy. Gacy HeadButts Dijak. Bearhill tees off on Dijak. Bearhill with combination chops. Bearhill rakes the back of Dijak. Bearhill with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Dijak with a snap mare escape. Dijak connects with The Cyclone Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Gacy gets into a massive brawl with Dijak. Lexis King with a Running Knee Strike to the back of Bearhill’s head. King plants Bearhill with The Coronation. Bearhill cost King the biggest match of his career. King tells Bearhill to stay out of his business.

Winner: DIJAK via Pinfall

– Josh Briggs seeks advice from JBL. It’s time for Briggs to show the world who really is.

– No Quarter Catch Crew Vignette.

– Carmelo Hayes tells Trick Williams to not get ahead of himself. Let’s focus strictly on The Dusty Cup.

– Next week on NXT, there will be a Vengeance Day Contract Signing with Lyra Valkyria and the winner of tonight’s main event. Plus, Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

– Cora Jade unfortunately suffered a Torn ACL this past Friday during a NXT Live Event in Dade City, Florida. She’ll be out of action for 9 months.

Sixth Match: Number One Contenders Women’s Battle Royal + Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Battle Lyra Valkyria For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship At NXT Vengeance Day.

The Participants (Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport, Gigi Dolin, Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, Kiana James, Izzi Dame, Stevie Turner, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Brinley Reece, Elektra Lopez, Lola Vice, Wren Sinclair, Tatum Paxley, Arianna Grace, Adriana Rizzo, Karmen Petrovic, Jaida Parker)

Order Of Eliminations

1.) Jakara Jackson was eliminated by Gigi Dolin

2.) Adriana Rizzo was eliminated by Lash Legend

3.) Jaida Parker was eliminated by Izzi Dame

4.) Stevie Turner was eliminated by Fallon Henley

5.) Brinley Reece was eliminated by Elektra Lopez

6.) Elektra Lopez was eliminated by Lola Vice

7.) Lola Vice was eliminated by Tatum Paxley

8.) Gigi Dolin was eliminated by Blair Davenport

9.) Blair Davenport was eliminated by Karmen Petrovic

10.) Tatum Paxley was eliminated by Lash Legend

11.) Karmen Petrovic was eliminated by Arianna Grace

12.) Arianna Grace was eliminated by Thea Hail

13.) Thea Hail was eliminated by Izzi Dame

14.) Izzi Dame was eliminated by Roxanne Perez and Fallon Henley

15.) Lash Legend was eliminated by Wren Sinclair

16.) Wren Sinclair was eliminated by Kiana James

The Fatal Four Way: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan

Forearm Exchange. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Henley punches Perez. James with a Step Up Enzuigiri. James kicks Henley across the ring. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double HeadButt. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Jordan with The Quebrada. Perez ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Rollup Exchange. Perez with a Cazadora Facebuster for a two count. Henley kicks Perez in the face. Henley with a running back elbow smash. Henley sweeps out the legs of Perez. Henley with a low dropkick. Henley with The Springboard Blockbuster for a two count. James drives Henley shoulder first into the steel ring post. James with Two Corner Spears. Henley decks James with a back elbow smash. James drops Henley with The Spinebuster for a two count.

Perez delivers her combination offense. Perez goes for Pop Rocks, but Jordan counters with a Shotgun Dropkick. Jordan kicks James in the gut. James blocks The Overdrive. James with The 401K. James dumps Perez head first on the middle turnbuckle pad. James puts Perez on the top turnbuckle. Perez blocks The SuperPlex. James kicks Henley off the ring apron. Perez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perez with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Jordan with The Frog Splash for a two count. Henley follows that with The Shining Wizard. Perez SuperKicks Henley off the apron. Jordan dropkicks Perez to the floor. Jordan goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Dame pulls James out of the way. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Perez connects with The Pop Rocks to pickup the victory. After the match, Lyra Valkyria appears on the stage and poses with her title as the show goes off the air

Winner: Roxanne Perez via Pinfall

