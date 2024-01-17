NXT will be holding another episode of its weekly programming later this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Florida, a show that will also air on the USA network.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan has learned the following plans for the program, which you can check out below. WARNING…potential spoilers ahead.

-Trick Melo Gang vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade Dusty Rhodes classic will open the show.

-LOW vs. Riley Osborne & Duke Hudson

-Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola vice & Elektra Lopez. Brennan says at this time there is no Lola Vice cash-in scheduled for tonight.

-Omba Femi will speak.

-The Women’s Battle Royal will main event.

-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will have a taped segment.

-Dragon Lee is set for the show.

-Cora Jade’s injury will be addressed prior to the battle royal.