Nic Nemeth is a “Wanted Man,” and now he’ll be wrestling his first match for TNA IMPACT.

The former world champion will be taking on Trey Miguel at the January 19th tapings in Orlando, Florida. It was previously announced that he would be appearing on this Thursday’s episode of TNA IMPACT on AXS TV.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE JANUARY 19TH TAPINGS:

-Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Migeul

-Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

-MOOSE vs. KUSHIDA