A new match has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan revealed that Anna Jay will be taking on new signee Deonna Purrazzo in singles-action. Jay is coming off of a loss to Julia Hart, while Purrazzo was victorious in her Collision debut against Red Velvet. AEW women’s Champion Toni Storm will be on commentary.

TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@annajay___ vs @DeonnaPurrazzo Anna Jay, after a huge win last Wednesday + a close call at #AEWBOTB9, fights The Virtuosa, making her Dynamite debut after a win Saturday,

with Timeless Toni Storm on commentary TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/baapHXd6RZ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 16, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/17 DYNAMITE:

-Samoa Joe vs. HOOK for the AEW World Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay

-Mogul Embassy vs. Bullet Club Gold for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship

-We’ll hear from the Young Bucks