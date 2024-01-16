MLW issued the following press release announcing a new partnership with Oceania Pro Wrestling. In the statement the promotion’s CEO, Court Bauer, commented on the exciting new ventures this will bring for both companies. Full details are below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Oceania Pro Wrestling (OPW) Forge International Partnership

[NEW YORK, USA / MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA] – In an exciting move that promises to break barriers in interpromotional collaborations, Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Oceania Pro Wrestling (OPW) have officially announced a partnership.

This collaboration between the two organizations marks a significant step forward in expanding the global reach and impact of both promotions.

“We are thrilled to team with Oceania Pro Wrestling,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer, “The fans down under are some of the most passionate and we can’t wait to bring them something special as two organizations team-up for some exciting opportunities. Buckle up, we’re going to give you an unforgettable experience.”

“We have some exciting broadcasting announcements to come for 2024 that will involve the MLW and OPW relationship,” said OPW owner Cam Vale. ““This is a truly unique partnership by two innovative wrestling companies, to have OPW champions recognised by MLW as their regional champions and to bring MLW to Australia in 2024 and beyond. OPW wrestlers will show MLW fans how good we are down under, and who knows what that will mean for MLW in the future.”

The partnership between MLW and Oceania Pro Wrestling is set to bring about a myriad of collaborations, showcasing the best of both worlds in professional wrestling. From championships to innovative content creation, fans can expect a thrilling array of fights and entertainment that transcends geographical boundaries.

MLW has been on an impressive trajectory of growth in recent times. The addition of renowned wrestler and MMA fighter Matt Riddle to its roster has fueled excitement among fans, adding a new dynamic to MLW’s already stacked lineup. MLW programming has now expanded its reach to 60 countries, solidifying its position as a global wrestling phenomenon.

The highly anticipated launch of MLW’s action figure line with Boss Fight Studio is just around the corner, promising fans the opportunity to own a piece of their favorite MLW stars. MLW has also been making waves by expanding its 2024 tour schedule to include: Tampa, Chicago, and New York City, bringing MLW’s signature fusion of wrestling styles to audiences nationwide.

Oceania Pro Wrestling has distinguished itself in the wrestling world hosting a diverse range of wrestling experiences in the Oceania region, including the highly acclaimed Starrcast Down Under and marquee wrestling events.

Stay tuned for more updates as MLW and Oceania Pro Wrestling prepare to unveil the first of many projects.