Drew McIntyre Hypes Up Indie Shows Coming To WWE Network, Eddie Kingston Comments

WWE champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the number of indie promotions that will be airing on the WWE Network starting tomorrow, which include ICW, wXw, PROGRESS and EVOLVE wrestling. The Scottish Psychopath writes, “Everyone knows my story, now you can watch it. That run on the indies made me who I am today: a better man, a better wrestler & a better performer…..But why did I ever go clean shaven?!”
Top indie sensation and new AEW signee Eddie Kingston would respond to McIntyre by writing, “We never got that match.”
Check out the exchange below.
We never got that match https://t.co/KXPpOH8YHt
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 14, 2020
