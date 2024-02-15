Drew McIntyre gets asked about his contract situation with WWE.

The Scottish Warrior’s current deal is set to expire this April, with multiple reports revealing that the former world champion has yet to sign a new one despite being advertised for WWE events in May. McIntyre himself refuses to comment on the situation, and tells West Sport that he’ll let the internet continue to talk about it before advising them to continue watching WWE programming.

I can’t talk about that. I’ll let the internet talk about it. I’ll just keep watching. It’s interesting. I’m not the only one that has a contract in WWE. It’s just interesting that it seems to be mine that is on there every week for a year.

McIntyre will be competing in the Men’s Elimination Chamber matchup later this month, where the winner will advance to face Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40. Check out the full interview below.

