Another big update on Drew McIntyre and his future with WWE.

PW Insider reports that the Scottish Warrior has yet to officially re-sign with WWE as his previous contract nears its end. WWE is advertising McIntyre for events in Italy this summer, which does take place after his deal ends so the belief is that he will be returning. However, things could always break down.

The report does note that both McIntyre and WWE want to strike a new deal. Separate reports have stated that if he did leave he would receive a substantial offer from AEW.

Stay tuned.