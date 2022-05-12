WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently joined TalkSport for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how the Scottish Warrior had pitched to have a WrestleMania showdown with Triple H, a dream bout that did not happen due to the Game’s health scare earlier in the year. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wanted a match against Triple H at WrestleMania:

“I wanted a match (with Triple H). It’s unfortunate it won’t happen but I’m just glad he’s healthy for himself and his family. He’s the reason I’m back in WWE 100 percent. My mind was set at the time when I wasn’t going to re-sign with IMPACT that I’m going to Japan. I pitched (a match) at every opportunity I could. How about us at WrestleMania? ‘What’s the story?’ [Triple H said] and I’d say ‘What’s the story? We’ll figure it out, but what about you and me at WrestleMania?!’ How awesome would that be.”

Recalls the few times he did get to share the ring with Triple H during his WWE tenure:

“We got in the ring together a few times during my first run but when I returned, we did do a match in Japan with myself, Dolph Ziggler and I can’t remember my other partners. But it was against The Good Brothers, AJ Styles and Hunter. That was really cool. We got in the ring together, we didn’t have anything in mind and we just went for it. It was cool to go back and forth a little bit and you understand just how good he is, what a ring general he is. You can see watching, but you don’t know until you’re in there with them just how good. Just some interactions during an 8-man tag in Japan I could tell like ‘wow, he’s really frigging good.’”