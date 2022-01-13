AEW star Dustin Rhodes was the latest guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee and Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics, including what drives him to keep wrestling and why he was slightly worried about performing the Canadian Destroyer during his interim TNT title matchup against Sammy Guevara. Highlights from the interview are below.

What keeps driving him to wrestle:

“I don’t know what keeps me going. I guess my dad instilled in me that ‘If you sit, you die.’ You have to keep moving, so that’s what I’m trying to focus on doing is not withering up at 52 years old and staying mobile. I go to the gym everyday and try to stay loose.”

Says he was worried about doing the Canadian Destroyer through the table to Sammy Guevara:

“I don’t understand why everybody is making it such a big deal. To see, I guess, a 52 year old do that off the apron through a table is somewhat shocking to people. I understand. I was a little leery of it as we were looking at it during the day because of the angle. I’m stepping on the apron, the rope is behind me, and I don’t want my feet to get caught because I have those long a** legs. I was really kind of worried about it, but then we’ve done so many dangerous things in our career.”

How the move ended up being executed perfectly:

“In 33 years, I’ve done so much, and I thought it’s going to be fine. The table was so angled and it was such an awkward position because I’m so tall. I was so terrified that my legs were going to get stuck, I would go straight down through my head through the table, hit my head, and break my neck or something stupid. But it ended up as perfect as possible. Everybody was protected. Everybody was safe. Nobody got injured. It was an ‘Oh my God’ moment, and it was very cool.”

