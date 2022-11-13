MJF will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 19.

In the build-up to the match, he has been getting cheered despite being a babyface. Dustin Rhodes revealed in a recent interview that he has spoken to MJF about becoming a babyface.

“MJF also delivers, right? But he’s just on the cusp of his greatness and he’s doing so many great things right now and the heel-babyface-tweener back and forth, they hated him, they kind of love him. You know, and I’ve talked to MJF about this. ‘Sooner or later, you’re gonna be a babyface buddy’ and it looks like that’s kind of where it’s going because they love him and it’s just what it is and MJF hasn’t had to go out there and wrestle every night. He has got the gift of gab and he’s one of those people that can talk people in the building and there’s not very many of those and he does a great job of that,” Rhodes said on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast.