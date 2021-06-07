Pro-wrestling legend Dutch Mantel recently spoke to Sportskeeda about the recent releases made by WWE, which included the likes of Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and former Universal champion Braun Strowman. Mantel states that these sudden departures of what were once top guys further lean into the idea that WWE is preparing to sell. Highlights are below.

Said he heard through the grapevine that a sale was imminent in the future for WWE:

Last year I put out a Tweet, that kind of said that I’d heard through Stamford, and I didn’t expect to hear this, that a sale was imminent in the future. Now they led me to believe that it would be in the next six months but it hasn’t been sold yet. But now, and you can’t discount anything you hear about WWE, because this could be fiction, fiction could be truth, you don’t know with Vince McMahon. With these recent releases that they have had, it tends to back up that something is up. This Nick Khan guy, he’s getting more power and he got rid of some people this week, usually it’s right after WrestleMania but this is like six weeks after WrestleMania.

Thinks the most recent releases, especially Braun Strowman, indicate that something is up: