On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast legendary commentator Jim Ross spoke about his memorable interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley when he was portraying his Mankind character, a segment that ended with the former world champion attacking Ross in the studio. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

Vince saying “this is good shit” during the famous interview with Mankind:

“That’s where the famous line came from Vince where we got to a certain starting point, and we hear this voice that’s unmistakably Vince saying, ‘This is good shit.’ At that point, Mick is made. He just sold the old man. I don’t know what his thoughts would be if you asked him today, but at that point in time, he had turned the corner because he had gotten the blessing of the most powerful man in all of pro wrestling. So, Vince being there was a pleasant surprise. When we were done, he was ecstatic. He saw then what I felt because he wasn’t familiar with Mick to any degree. Vince doesn’t watch other wrestling shows. You’ve heard that from a lot of guys. He’s not gonna go watch more wrestling. That was a real big deal.”

How the interview gave off the right intention of what Mankind was supposed to be:

“We needed to facilitate him attacking me at the end and doing that off of one set of furniture was probably most logical. It was just a little studio that was purposely darkened. The atmosphere needed to fit what we perceived the persona of Mankind should be. Then, we rock and roll from there. It was one of those good days where you feel good about what you’re doing. It goes to show you if you have the feel for your content, you can do it without a zillion rehearsals. We had no writer write anything. How do we do that? We did it the same way wrestlers did it for generations and generations. We went on our instincts and what felt right with the piece of business we were trying to transact. So, it was pretty cool.”

