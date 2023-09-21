The AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event featured a stacked card at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. The main event saw MJF successfully defend the World Heavyweight Title against Samoa Joe.

Ticket sales had been initially slow, but the promotion and its top stars turned things around with local interviews with Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, MJF, and other top stars.

Their hard work paid off as they managed to sell a significant number of tickets. Dave Meltzer discussed the show’s success on Wrestling Observer Radio.

They did their biggest final day ticket sales in the history of the company with this show. Meltzer noted they sold over 11,000 tickets. The gate is expected to be big due to higher ticket prices.