A new match for the inaugural NWA Samhain pay-per-view has been confirmed for Saturday, October 28 at the TempleLive Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, OH.

Colby Corino will defend the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title against Joe Alonzo. Colby became the NWA 75 champion after beating Kerry Morton on the first night and defended his title against Jack Cartwheel on the second night. Meanwhile, Alonzo defeated Homicide at NWA 75.

Just announced! Colby Corino will defend his NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against Joe Alonzo! After a big victory over Homicide at NWA 75, could Alonzo be the next Junior Heavyweight Champion?!

The event will air live on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Host & Master of Ceremonies: “Sinister Minister” James Mitchell

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Thom Latimer vs. EC3 (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Ruthie Jay vs. Kenzie Paige (c)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Joe Alonzo vs. Colby Corino (c)