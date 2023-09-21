AEW has been increasing the number of pay-per-view events it holds in recent years.

Last year, they introduced the Forbidden Door show with NJPW and the All In show at Wembley Stadium. On Sunday, October 1, they will present a new show with WrestleDream in Seattle, WA, at Climate Pledge Arena.

AEW plans to expand to 12 PPV events a year starting in 2024, with a show taking place each month. This year’s Full Gear show will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, who has broken past AEW stories, reports that talks are ongoing for another PPV event on December 29th, 2023, the first-ever AEW PPV held on a Friday.