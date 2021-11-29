The WWE NXT WarGames show goes down on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock.

The early betting odds are out for the matches announced thus far. Here are the odds, according to Betonline.com:

Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong (-250) vs Joe Gacy (+185)

Hair vs. Hair Match: Drake Hudson (-300) vs Cameron Grimes (+200)

Men’s WarGames Match: Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) (-170) vs Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) (+130)

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel (-225) vs Team Dakota (Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) (+175)