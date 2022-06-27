Last night AEW & NJPW held the first ever Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which featured stars from both promotions battling it out at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

AEW President Tony Khan told the pro-wrestling media in the post-show scrum that he believes the event, which had already pulled in over $1.1 million dollars in ticket sales, did over 100,000 pay-per-view buys, the goal he was hoping it would hit.

“The show was a big success. We had ticket sales of over $1.1 million. I think it will be within literally thousands, just behind Double or Nothing, but right there, both over $1.1 million live ticket sales. The pay-per-view, I said if we hit 100,000 worldwide buys, I would feel it’s a big success and I feel very comfortable now, based on the early digital numbers, saying we did 100,000 buys and more. I feel great about that.”

These are just early estimations but due to the number of top stars who missed the event either due to injury, scheduling, or illness this shows that a Forbidden Door 2 could generate even better numbers if everyone is at play.

