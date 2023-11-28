AEW recently filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On November 27th the promotion applied for the term ‘East West Express’ for merchandising and entertainment services. The name belongs to the tag team of AEW star Nick Wayne and current indie sensation Jordan Oliver, who tagged as the East West Express in GCW. Oliver has wrestled everywhere, including MLW and DEFY. Whether this is a hint that Oliver will be joining the roster, or is just a name AEW will adopt remains to be seen. Check out the full details below.