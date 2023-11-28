The 2024 Royal Rumble match participants are starting to be announced.

Cody Rhodes declared himself as the first official participant in next year’s 30-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE premium live event scheduled for next January.

“The American Nightmare” spoke about wanting to finish his story and declared himself for the Royal Rumble match scheduled for January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Soon after he made the announcement, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on the titan tron and revealed that Cody was the man he has been talking about in his recent ominous, cryptic vignettes.

“The King of Strong Style” would go on to appear behind Rhodes and spray him in the eyes with red mist.