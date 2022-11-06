Goldberg wasn’t exactly regarded as one of the all-time greats in the ring, despite being one of the most notable wrestlers in the Monday Night Wars. His bouts were generally short, just long enough to make their point, and they usually consisted of a beatdown, comeback, and finishing move.

However, he did occasionally succeed in the ring. During a recent K&S Wrestlefest webcast, Raven stated that he thinks a match he had with Goldberg in 1996 was the best match of “Da Man’s” career:

“I thought it was great. I thought it was the best match that Goldberg ever had.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc.