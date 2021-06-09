IMPACT star and former world champion Eddie Edwards recently interviewed with Lucha Libre Online about all things pro-wrestling, most notably how he hopes to spend of his career with the promotion. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

Whether he wants to stay with IMPACT for the rest of his career:

That’s exactly what I want. There is no other option. This is what I want to do. It’s something that I really believe in and it’s something in my heart and I take a lot of pride, not only in what I do but in what IMPACT does. I feel we can do so much more and continue to ride this momentum and continue to get better.

On wanting to be one of the faces of IMPACT:

I want to be the guy at the forefront of it and help be one of the faces of IMPACT. I know how good it is and how good it can be. I want to be the one wearing the IMPACT shirt and waving the IMPACT flag. I want to retire an IMPACT player.

