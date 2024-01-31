AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently joined FOX 8 for an in-depth conversation about his career with the promotion, which included him winning the first-ever Continental Classic tournament and becoming the Continental Triple Crown Champion.

However, Kingston knows that to be considered the “top guy” he will eventually have to go after the world title. This was the topic of his interview, which you can read highlights of below.

Knows he’ll be “the guy” when he’s AEW world champion:

When I become the world champion – and I say ‘the.’ I hate when people call it the AEW World Champion, cuz it means it’s just a world champion for that company. No. To me, for not just our company, but for wrestling in general, when you’re AEW World Champion, it’s the championship. So when I get that, and I’m putting it out in the universe so hopefully the universe gives back, then I’ll sit there and go ‘I’m that guy. I’m standing on my business now.’

How everyone should want to be the top guy: